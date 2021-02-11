JFrog Shares Rise On Upbeat Q4 Results, Optimistic Q1 Guidance
- JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) reported year-on-year revenue growth of 39% to $42.7 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, beating the consensus estimate of $41.5 million. Higher demand for its hybrid, universal DevOps platform, expansion by current customers, and accelerating growth in multi-cloud business led to the growth.
- Gross profit rose 40% to $34.6 million with a margin expansion of 100 basis points. Higher operating expenses led to a huge spike in operating loss to $8 million.
- The EPS declined 33% to $0.02, in-line with the analyst estimate.
- Operating cash flow improved 178% to $12.8 million, and cash and cash equivalents stood at $598 million.
- The revenue outlook for the first quarter of FY21 lies between $44 million and $45 million versus the analyst estimate of $43.84 million.
- The operating income guidance falls between $0.5 million and $1.5 million.
- The EPS expectation lies between $0.00 and $0.01 in line with the consensus estimate.
- Price action: FROG shares are up 2.33% at $67.50 on the last check Thursday.
