Synacor Shares Rise On Centre Lane's $92M Acquisition, Upbeat Q4 Earnings
- Investment firm Centre Lane Partners, LLC is set to acquire Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) in an all-cash deal worth $92 million. The purchase price of $2.2 per share signifies a 13% premium to its last closing price.
- Centre Lane will begin a tender offer to acquire the Synacor common stock in cash and acquire the remaining shares at the same price through a second-step merger. The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2021.
- Canaccord Genuity and Gunderson Dettmer are the financial advisor and legal advisor to Synacor, respectively.
- Synacor reported revenue of $24 million as per its preliminary results for the fourth quarter of FY20, above its guidance range of $20 million to $22 million.
- Double-digit growth in Zimbra Enterprise SaaS and Cloud ID SaaS revenue and marked recovery in the publisher advertising business drove the results.
- EBITDA stood at $3.5 million, above its guidance between $2.5 million and $3.1 million.
- The net income broke even, better than its net loss guidance between $0.5 million and $1.1 million.
- Price action: SYNC shares are up 12.3% at $2.19 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
