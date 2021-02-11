Market Overview

Synacor Shares Rise On Centre Lane's $92M Acquisition, Upbeat Q4 Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:22am   Comments
  • Investment firm Centre Lane Partners, LLC is set to acquire Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) in an all-cash deal worth $92 million. The purchase price of $2.2 per share signifies a 13% premium to its last closing price.
  • Centre Lane will begin a tender offer to acquire the Synacor common stock in cash and acquire the remaining shares at the same price through a second-step merger. The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2021.
  • Canaccord Genuity and Gunderson Dettmer are the financial advisor and legal advisor to Synacor, respectively.
  • Synacor reported revenue of $24 million as per its preliminary results for the fourth quarter of FY20, above its guidance range of $20 million to $22 million.
  • Double-digit growth in Zimbra Enterprise SaaS and Cloud ID SaaS revenue and marked recovery in the publisher advertising business drove the results.
  • EBITDA stood at $3.5 million, above its guidance between $2.5 million and $3.1 million. 
  • The net income broke even, better than its net loss guidance between $0.5 million and $1.1 million.
  • Price action: SYNC shares are up 12.3% at $2.19 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

