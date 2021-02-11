Recap: Brookfield Asset Mgmt Q4 Earnings

Shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 46.67% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $17,088,000,000 decreased by 4.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Brookfield Asset Mgmt hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ4-2020

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $68.41

Company's 52-week low was at $27.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.44%

Company Description

Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations. Brookfield has the greatest amount of assets in Real Estate and generates the most revenue through Private Equity. Located around the world, its assets are concentrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.