Recap: ChannelAdvisor Q4 Earnings

Shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

GAAP earnings per share rose 5.26% year over year to $0.20 and non-GAAP (adjusted) EPS totaled $0.28 which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $40,312,000 rose by 15.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $37,910,000.

Outlook

ChannelAdvisor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected between $37,300,000 and $37,700,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gjy84vdg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.39

Company's 52-week low was at $4.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.79%

Company Overview

ChannelAdvisor Corp is a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions for retailers and manufacturers. Its solutions enable clients to integrate and manage its merchandise sales across multiple online channels and are offered on the firm's cloud-based platform. These solutions include inventory availability, pricing optimization, and data analytics capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscription fees to its Software-as-a-Service platform, which is typically sold on an annual basis. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.