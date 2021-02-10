Recap: Zynga Q4 Earnings

Shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.50% over the past year to $0.09, which were in line with the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $698,900,000 rose by 61.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $677,730,000.

See also: How To Buy Facebook Stock

Looking Ahead

Zynga Sees Q1 Sales $635M Vs. $656.59M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v7byz28n

Technicals

52-week high: $11.49

Company's 52-week low was at $5.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.09%

Company Profile

Zynga Inc is a US-based company that develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android, and social networking sites, such as Facebook. Zynga generates revenue through mobile game downloads, in-games sales of virtual goods, and advertising services. Zynga's revenue is divided between Online game and Advertising and other, where Online game accounts for the vast majority of total revenue. The firm's top three games account for the majority of its online game revenue. The company invests in several game categories, such as Social Casino, including Zynga Poker; Casual, including Words With Friends; Action Strategy, including Empires & Allies; and Invest Express, including Farmville.