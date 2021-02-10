Recap: Knoll Q4 Earnings

Shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 73.08% over the past year to $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $312,900,000 decreased by 15.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $300,530,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sxk75n9i

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.34

Company's 52-week low was at $7.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.92%

Company Profile

Knoll Inc designs and manufactures appliances for use both in the workplace and at home. The company's product portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements, via the brands Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck, Edelman Leather, and Holly Hunt. Knoll operates through Office and Lifestyle and Corporate segments.