A Preview Of PBF Logistics's Earnings

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering PBF Logistics modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $87.18 million. PBF Logistics reported a per-share profit of $0.52 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $92.24 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 3.85% increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 5.49% from the same quarter last year. PBF Logistics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.48 0.50 0.51 EPS Actual 0.58 0.62 0.59 0.52 Revenue Estimate 90.85 M 89.45 M 89.70 M 88.72 M Revenue Actual 89.01 M 89.13 M 93.03 M 92.24 M

Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Logistics were trading at $10.51 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PBF Logistics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.