NIC: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 8:19am
Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) moved higher by 13.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $141,156,000 rose by 62.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,770,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NIC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.81

52-week low: $15.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.49%

Company Overview

NIC Inc is a leading provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide a higher level of service to businesses and citizens and increase efficiencies. The company has two operating channels: primary outsourced portal businesses and software and services businesses. In primary outsourced portal businesses, the company enter into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf, the software and services businesses provide software development and payment processing services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments as well as federal agencies. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Outsourced Portals.

 

