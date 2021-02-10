Recap: Diebold Nixdorf Q4 Earnings

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.38% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $1,105,900,000 decreased by 4.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,000,000,000 and $4,100,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dieboldnixdorf.com%2F&eventid=2958471&sessionid=1&key=BD743ABC43061F640E2BCE4453898DDD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $15.15

Company's 52-week low was at $2.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 116.23%

Company Description

Diebold Nixdorf Inc is engaged in providing software and hardware services for financial and retail industries. The customer segments of the company are banking which offers integrated solutions for financial institutions and retail that offers solutions, software, and services which improves the checkout process for retailers.