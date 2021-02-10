Recap: Belden Q4 Earnings
Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 25.00% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
Revenue of $498,540,000 declined by 9.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $483,890,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.90 and $3.30.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,990,000,000 and $2,050,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 10, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com%2F&eventid=2948542&sessionid=1&key=B013A454EA46E3771F4AAE893F809480®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $54.80
52-week low: $25.54
Price action over last quarter: Up 69.54%
Company Overview
Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.
