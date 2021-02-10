Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Belden Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 8:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.00% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $498,540,000 declined by 9.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $483,890,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.90 and $3.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,990,000,000 and $2,050,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com%2F&eventid=2948542&sessionid=1&key=B013A454EA46E3771F4AAE893F809480&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.80

52-week low: $25.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.54%

Company Overview

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.

 

Related Articles (BDC)

Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Belden
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com