Recap: Belden Q4 Earnings

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.00% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $498,540,000 declined by 9.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $483,890,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.90 and $3.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,990,000,000 and $2,050,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com%2F&eventid=2948542&sessionid=1&key=B013A454EA46E3771F4AAE893F809480®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.80

52-week low: $25.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.54%

Company Overview

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.