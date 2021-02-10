Chimera Investment: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 49.12% over the past year to $0.29, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $115,872,000 decreased by 32.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $123,230,000.

Outlook

Chimera Investment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html&eventid=2976258&sessionid=1&key=45090F68275BC3AE8BC98B7A32075CC4®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $22.98

52-week low: $6.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.98%

Company Overview

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. These investments include a variety of government-sponsored agency residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate-related securities. Agency mortgage-backed securities represent the largest share of this portfolio, while subprime residential mortgage loans and non-agency RMBS also make up substantial shares. A significant percentage of these securities are backed by properties in California. Chimera generates nearly all of its income from interest payments derived from its investments.