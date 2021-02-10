Recap: CDW Q4 Earnings

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.92% over the past year to $1.82, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Revenue of $4,956,200,000 rose by 9.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,390,000,000.

Outlook

CDW hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CDW hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cdw.com%2F&eventid=2947651&sessionid=1&key=DE3C5A993AC20C41B615786F49402AAE®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $153.95

Company's 52-week low was at $73.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.12%

Company Profile

CDW Corp is a value-added reseller operating in the U.S. (95% of sales) and Canada (5%). The company has more than 100,000 products on its line of cards that range from notebooks to data center software. Roughly half of CDW's revenue comes from midsize and large businesses, with the remaining from small businesses, government agencies, education institutions, and health-care organizations.