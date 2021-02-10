Penske Automotive Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 99.20% over the past year to $2.49, which beat the estimate of $2.13.

Revenue of $5,812,000,000 decreased by 1.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,740,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Penske Automotive Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.penskeautomotive.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $67.46

Company's 52-week low was at $19.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.99%

Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group owns and operates 145 U.S. light-vehicle franchises in 21 states and Puerto Rico as well as 172 franchises overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is the second- largest U.S.-based dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 35 brands, with 93% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other services, in addition to new and used vehicles, are parts and repair and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 25 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns the CarSense and CarShop used-vehicle stores. The company is based in Michigan and was called United Auto Group before changing its name in 2007.