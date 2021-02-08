Market Overview

Recap: Nuance Communications Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25.93% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $345,753,000 declined by 17.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $337,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Nuance Communications hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2424/39523

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.97

Company's 52-week low was at $13.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.39%

Company Profile

Nuance Communications Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its operating segment includes Healthcare; Enterprise; and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare segment. Its Healthcare segment is primarily engaged in providing clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

 

