Elevate Credit: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.05% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $90,724,000 decreased by 51.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $90,590,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Elevate Credit hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/elvt/mediaframe/43347/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.70

Company's 52-week low was at $0.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 88.49%

Company Overview

Elevate Credit Inc provides online credit solutions. The company provides credit to non-prime consumers, many of whom face reduced credit options and increased financial pressure due to macroeconomic changes over the past few decades. It has one reportable segment, which provides online financial services for subprime credit consumers, which is composed of the company's operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company derives most of its revenue from the United States.