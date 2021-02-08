Chegg: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 57.14% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $205,721,000 rose by 63.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $189,550,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142894

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $104.82

Company's 52-week low was at $25.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.22%

Company Description

Chegg Inc is an American educational services company that specializes in textbook rentals, course assistance, and online tutoring. The company focuses on high school and college level students who are able to rent textbooks for various courses and return them to the company after completion. Rentals are typically transacted at a low cost relative to the purchase of textbooks at full price. The company offers over 25,000 textbook titles for students to rent and historically has had over 1 million students use its services. Chegg also provides course and professor reviews, standardized test preparation, career preparation, and study materials on its website. Textbook rentals provide the majority of the company's revenue followed by online educational services.