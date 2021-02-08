Market Overview

Recap: Everest Re Group Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 135.00% over the past year to ($1.12), which beat the estimate of ($1.16).

Revenue of $2,396,000,000 rose by 23.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,320,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $294.31

52-week low: $157.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.26%

Company Description

Everest Re Group Ltd is an insurance and reinsurance company with a distribution network. The company's segments include: the U.S. Reinsurance segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance for large U.S. insurance companies and special lines of business comprising of Marine, Aviation, Surety, and Accident and Health business; the International segment, which focuses on several international reinsurance markets including Canada, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa and the Middle East; the Bermuda segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance through Bermuda Re, the U.K. branch and Ireland Re; and the Insurance segment that writes insurance including property casualty insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.

 

