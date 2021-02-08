Recap: Luminex Q4 Earnings

Shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 85.71% over the past year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $111,393,000 higher by 23.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $104,570,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $480,000,000 and $480,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/otmssphg

Technicals

52-week high: $41.69

Company's 52-week low was at $20.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.33%

Company Profile

Luminex Corp is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products to testing laboratories. The company primarily serves the life sciences industries by selling products used by laboratory professionals and clinical laboratories in performing diagnostics, drug research and discovery, and clinical tests on patients. Luminex's market segments mainly include infectious disease, genetic or inherited disease, personalized medicine, and life sciences research. It offers various solutions in diverse markets, including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, and food safety. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.