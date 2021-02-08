Earnings Outlook for Total

On Tuesday, February 09, Total (NYSE:TOT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Total's EPS to be near $0.43 on sales of $39.32 billion. In the same quarter last year, Total announced EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $49.28 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 63.87% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 20.21% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.19 0.66 0.98 EPS Actual 0.29 0.02 0.66 1.19 Revenue Estimate 39.36 B 39.25 B 39.41 B 36.06 B Revenue Actual 33.14 B 25.73 B 43.87 B 49.28 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Total is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.