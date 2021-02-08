Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: General Finance Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $89,114,000 decreased by 3.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $83,170,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $335,000,000 and $350,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fgeneralfinance.com%2F&eventid=2956931&sessionid=1&key=EE163766F615307003C10F2C8BE6703E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $10.36

52-week low: $4.62

Price action over last quarter: down 1.07%

Company Overview

General Finance Corp is a specialty rental services company. The company offers portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions, with a diverse and expanding lease fleet of 78,605 units. The company serves a diverse range of customers across a broad range of industries, including the commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, education and government sectors. The company is organized geographically across two principal operating segments, North America and Asia-Pacific.

 

Related Articles (GFN)

Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021
General Finance Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com