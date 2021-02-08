Affiliated Managers Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.64% over the past year to $4.22, which beat the estimate of $3.71.

Revenue of $554,400,000 decreased by 0.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $513,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Affiliated Managers Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Affiliated Managers Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142932

Price Action

52-week high: $120.11

Company's 52-week low was at $44.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.20%

Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of September 2020, AMG's affiliate network--which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, BPEA and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 34% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global equities (36%) and Frontier, River Road, and Yacktman in U.S. equities (13%)--had $653.5 billion in managed assets.