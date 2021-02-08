Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Hasbro Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) moved higher by 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.42% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $1,723,000,000 higher by 20.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,690,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hasbro hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v2xnucgo

Price Action

52-week high: $109.50

Company's 52-week low was at $41.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.10%

Company Profile

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming from Hasbro Studios, and animation studio Boulder Media bolster Hasbro's multi-channel presence. The firm acquired Entertainment One, bolting on properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, in 2019.

 

Related Articles (HAS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Rises 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For February 8, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Hasbro
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
How Does Hasbro's Debt Look?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com