Recap: Construction Partners Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.36% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $190,929,000 rose by 8.91% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $203,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Construction Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Construction Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1881/39814

Technicals

52-week high: $36.58

52-week low: $11.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.41%

Company Profile

Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to the public and private sectors. Its services cover the construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

 

