Recap: O2Micro Intl Q4 Earnings

Shares of O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) rose 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 180.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $23,235,000 higher by 30.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $23,270,000.

Looking Ahead

O2Micro said it sees Q1 sales of $22.3 million-$24.6 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8nkwyz4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.25

Company's 52-week low was at $0.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 73.78%

Company Description

O2Micro International Ltd focuses on designing, developing and marketing high performance integrated circuits and solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its application includes LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook computers, tablet computers, low/zero-emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy-efficient technology relating to sophisticated batteries, LED lighting including general lighting, and portable electronic devices. Its integrated circuits have been incorporated into products sold by Acer, Dell, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sony, and Toshiba, among others.