Fleetcor Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 5.05% over the past year to $3.01, which beat the estimate of $2.81.

Revenue of $617,333,000 declined by 11.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $603,240,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.40 and $10.20.

Fleetcor Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e5byex5m

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $329.85

52-week low: $168.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.64%

Company Description

Fleetcor Technologies Inc is a provider of specialised payment products. The company offers fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialised payment services. Fleetcor's systems enable its customers to manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programmes. Customers include commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Further, Fleetcor offers customised analysis solutions to its clients, offering business productivity tracking capabilities. North America is the largest geographic operating segment.