Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 566.67% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $21,303,000 declined by 27.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $86,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x97j3yg7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $86.75

52-week low: $19.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.20%

Company Description

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is the development of medicine to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its medical solutions are aimed at the genes that trigger the diseases. Its portfolio includes drugs targeting hepatitis B, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, thrombosis and angioedema, clear-cell and renal cell carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease.