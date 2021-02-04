Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 566.67% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $21,303,000 declined by 27.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $86,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x97j3yg7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $86.75

52-week low: $19.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.20%

Company Description

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is the development of medicine to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its medical solutions are aimed at the genes that trigger the diseases. Its portfolio includes drugs targeting hepatitis B, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, thrombosis and angioedema, clear-cell and renal cell carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease.

 

Related Articles (ARWR)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Supernus Issues Positive ADHD Readout, Sorrento Files For Emergency Use Authorization For Rapid COVID-19 Test, Inhibikase To Make Wall Street Debut
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.