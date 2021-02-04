Knowles: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.14% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $243,200,000 higher by 3.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $239,980,000.

Outlook

Knowles hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knowles.com%2F&eventid=2940710&sessionid=1&key=8F5A339403816AA040E8ECD2AE643158®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.59

52-week low: $11.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.60%

Company Profile

Knowles Corp is a provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It primarily serves the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. The business activities of the group are functioned through Audio and PD segments. The Audio segment designs and manufactures innovative audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and IoT markets, Whereas the PD group specializes in the design and delivery of highly engineered capacitors and RF devices for technically demanding applications.