Recap: Varex Imaging Q1 Earnings

Shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) moved higher by 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 61.90% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $177,100,000 decreased by 11.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $172,100,000.

Outlook

Varex Sees Q2 EPS $0.05-$0.25 Vs. $0.04 Est., Sales $180M-$200M Vs. $178.44M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.vareximaging.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Varex-1QFY21-Earnings-Call-/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.98

52-week low: $10.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.57%

Company Overview

Varex Imaging Corp designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. It operates in two segments Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment, which is the key revenue driver, designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, ionization chambers, and buckys among others. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors and high voltage connectors among others. It has manufacturing, research, and development operation in the United States, Europe, Philippines and China, and sales and service operations throughout the world.