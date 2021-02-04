Deckers Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.91% over the past year to $8.99, which beat the estimate of $7.07.

Revenue of $1,078,000,000 rose by 14.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $963,380,000.

Guidance

Deckers Outdoor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Deckers Outdoor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1903/39664

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $336.32

Company's 52-week low was at $78.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.07%

Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes most of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Most sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Deckers sources its products from independent manufacturers primarily in Asia.