Peloton Interactive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) fell after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 190.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $1,065,000,000 rose by 128.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Outlook

Peloton Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From $3.9B To $4.075B+ vs $3.95B Est., Sees Q3 Sales $1.1B vs $1.09B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gam4pzyt

Technicals

52-week high: $171.09

Company's 52-week low was at $17.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.35%

Company Profile

Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in three reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products, Subscription, and Other. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements. Subscription revenue consists of revenue generated from monthly Connected Fitness Subscription and Digital Subscription. Other revenue primarily consists of Peloton branded apparel. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of Connected Fitness Products.