Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peloton Interactive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) fell after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 190.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $1,065,000,000 rose by 128.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Outlook

Peloton Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From $3.9B To $4.075B+ vs $3.95B Est., Sees Q3 Sales $1.1B vs $1.09B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gam4pzyt

Technicals

52-week high: $171.09

Company's 52-week low was at $17.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.35%

Company Profile

Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in three reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products, Subscription, and Other. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements. Subscription revenue consists of revenue generated from monthly Connected Fitness Subscription and Digital Subscription. Other revenue primarily consists of Peloton branded apparel. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of Connected Fitness Products.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Amazon, Alphabet Earnings Pack A Wallop, Helping Drive Early Market Strength
Should Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?
A Preview Of The Busy Earnings Week Ahead
5 Stocks That Could Make A Comeback In A Reopening Economy
Earnings Parade Continues This Week With Amazon, Alphabet, PayPal And Others
Tough Close To A Rough Week: Change In Tone Despite Strong Apple, Microsoft Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.