Preview: Lazard's Earnings

On Friday, February 05, Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.97 and sales around $686.22 million. Lazard EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.91. Revenue was $708.01 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 6.59%. Revenue would be down 3.08% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.41 0.62 0.80 EPS Actual 0.67 0.67 0.58 0.91 Revenue Estimate 511.64 M 502.54 M 571.33 M 679.08 M Revenue Actual 569.05 M 542.91 M 562.81 M 708.01 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard were trading at $42.09 as of February 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lazard is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.