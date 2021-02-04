Recap: MSG Networks Q2 Earnings

Shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) decreased 4.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.35% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $146,239,000 declined by 22.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $155,210,000.

Looking Ahead

MSG Networks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

MSG Networks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2936164/33F4A98063C72A401C9277F8E38D7A0A

Price Action

52-week high: $18.56

Company's 52-week low was at $8.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 78.60%

Company Description

MSG Networks Inc is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania. The company generates revenues from affiliate fees charged to distributors for the right to carry its programming networks, as well as from the sale of advertising.