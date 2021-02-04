Recap: New Jersey Resources Q1 Earnings

Shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) were flatin pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.55% over the past year to $0.46, which missed the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $454,305,000 declined by 26.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $611,000,000.

Outlook

New Jersey Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

New Jersey Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.njresources.com%2F&eventid=2969575&sessionid=1&key=C7589D49DA8E661074AF025C2F98975C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.82

52-week low: $21.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.04%

Company Overview

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to 560,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include retail gas supply and solar investments primarily in New Jersey. NJR also is an equity investor and owner in several large midstream gas projects.