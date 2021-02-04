Recap: Thermon Group Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) fell 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.14% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $79,604,000 decreased by 20.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $77,040,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/thr/mediaframe/43009/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.79

52-week low: $9.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.51%

Company Description

Thermon Group Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The company's product portfolio comprises electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It also provides turnkey services and design and engineering services. The company's customers include large engineering, procurement, and construction companies; oil and gas companies; commercial subcontractors; electrical component distributors; and others. The company has a presence, with the United States, Canada, and Europe being its top three markets and contributing the majority of its sales.