Recap: Penn National Gaming Q4 Earnings

Shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) decreased 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 77.14% over the past year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $1,027,000,000 decreased by 23.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Penn National Gaming hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sbwute9u

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $113.17

52-week low: $3.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 98.22%

Company Description

Penn National Gaming Inc is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S. It offers live sports betting at our properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.