Recap: Valvoline Q1 Earnings

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.14% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $653,000,000 higher by 7.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $629,900,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.23

52-week low: $9.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.31%

Company Overview

Valvoline produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets and installer customers worldwide. The company caters to do-it-yourself customers by selling products to auto-parts stores and leading mass-merchandisers via direct sales and distributors. Valvoline targets the do-it-for-me segment by selling products to car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick-lube chains. Valvoline also operates and franchises quick-lube oil change centers, in addition to selling products and providing Valvoline-branded signage to smaller-scale independent operators. North American product sales accounted for about 40% of fiscal 2020 sales, while its quick-lube and international units generated nearly 40% and roughly 20%, respectively.