Recap: EMCORE Q1 Earnings

Shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 320.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $33,400,000 rose by 31.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,180,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $5.94

Company's 52-week low was at $1.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.76%

Company Overview

EMCORE Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of sensors, lasers, and optical subsystems. The company operates in two segments: Aerospace & Defense and Broadband. It's Aerospace & Defense segment comprises of two product lines that are Navigation & Inertial Sensing and Defense Optoelectronic. The broadband segment includes CATV Lasers & Transmitters, Chip Devices, and Other products. The company operates in four geographical segments that include the United States and Canada, which is the key revenue generator; Asia; Europe; and Other.