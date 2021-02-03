Recap: Qualcomm Q1 Earnings

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 119.19% year over year to $2.17, which beat the estimate of $2.10.

Revenue of $8,226,000,000 up by 62.67% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $8,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $1.55 and $1.75.

Q2 revenue expected between $7,200,000,000 and $8,000,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/qcom/mediaframe/42876/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $167.94

Company's 52-week low was at $58.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.60%

Company Description

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and also designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is a leader in 5G network technology as well. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors.