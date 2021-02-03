Recap: Align Tech Q4 Earnings

Shares of Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.59% year over year to $2.61, which beat the estimate of $2.14.

Revenue of $834,520,000 higher by 28.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $793,560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Align Tech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j8ghe5ko

Price Action

52-week high: $579.50

Company's 52-week low was at $127.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.85%

Company Description

Align Technology is a medical (dental) device company primarily known for the Invisalign system, which is an alternative to traditional braces to correct a wide range of malocclusions. The company also manufactures intraoral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacture digital services to support the customization of these liners. Historically, only orthodontists serviced this product, but more recently the company has expanded its direct marketing efforts to include generalists (dentists) and consumers.