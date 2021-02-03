Earnings Outlook for Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Varex Imaging's Q1 earnings.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Varex Imaging reporting a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $172.10 million. Varex Imaging reported a profit of $0.21 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $200.10 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 114.29%. Revenue would be down 13.99% from the same quarter last year. Varex Imaging's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.01 0.35 0.25 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.20 0.12 0.21 Revenue Estimate 162.10 M 171.09 M 199.89 M 189.87 M Revenue Actual 170.00 M 171.20 M 197.00 M 200.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging were trading at $19.68 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Varex Imaging is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.