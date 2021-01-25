Covenant Logistics Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) move lower by 1.06% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 510.00% year over year to $0.61, which were in line with the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $225,228,000 decreased by 3.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $228,070,000.

Guidance

Covenant Logistics Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Covenant Logistics Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $20.70

Company's 52-week low was at $13.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.63%

Company Overview

Covenant Logistics Group Inc, formerly Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States. The company's reportable segments include Highway Services, Dedicated Contract Services, Managed Freight, and Factoring. Highway Services are further divided into Expedited and OTR while Managed Freight is divided into Brokerage, TMS(Transportation management services, and Warehousing. The Highway and the Dedicated segments contribute to the majority of the revenue.