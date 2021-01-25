Enterprise Finl Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.26% over the past year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $95,952,000 rose by 26.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $82,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $46.71

52-week low: $21.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.71%

Company Overview

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation is a financial holding company. It offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a broad range of business and personal banking services including wealth management services. Lending services include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.