Recap: Preferred Bank Q4 Earnings

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.87% year over year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $46,063,000 higher by 13.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $44,370,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Preferred Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $64.50

52-week low: $20.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.90%

Company Overview

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank located in California. Its products and services are divided into Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Commercial Banking which includes Checking accounts, Savings accounts, CDs, Loans and Credit, Electronic banking and Treasury Management. It provides personalized deposit services, real estate finance, commercial loans, and trade finance credit facilities to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from Southern and Northern California and Flushing.