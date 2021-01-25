Marten Transport's Earnings: A Preview

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Marten Transport's EPS to be near $0.22 on sales of $226.80 million. In the same quarter last year, Marten Transport announced EPS of $0.29 on revenue of $217.19 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 24.14%. Sales would be up 4.43% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.23 0.24 0.28 EPS Actual 0.2 0.33 0.25 0.29 Revenue Estimate 220.52 M 205.37 M 208.25 M 215.90 M Revenue Actual 216.01 M 212.38 M 218.65 M 217.19 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport were trading at $17.66 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Marten Transport is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.