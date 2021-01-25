Camden National's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, January 26, Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Camden National is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Camden National will report earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $44.78 million. Camden National reported a profit of $0.99 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $44.19 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 6.06%. Sales would be up 1.34% on a year-over-year basis. Camden National's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.73 0.69 0.89 EPS Actual 1.11 0.73 0.89 0.99 Revenue Estimate 45.90 M 44.04 M 41.13 M 42.10 M Revenue Actual 47.18 M 46.60 M 43.23 M 44.19 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Camden National were trading at $38.34 as of January 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Camden National is scheduled to hold the call at 15:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.