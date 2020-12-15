Earnings Outlook For Qutoutiao

On Wednesday, December 16, Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Qutoutiao management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $175.24 million. Qutoutiao reported a loss of $0.46 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $196.80 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 80.43%. Sales would be down 10.96% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.23 -2.21 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.27 -0.27 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 210.03 M 197.54 M 1.63 B 196.40 M Revenue Actual 204.00 M 199.40 M 238.20 M 196.80 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Qutoutiao have declined 23.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Qutoutiao is scheduled to hold the call at 20:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.