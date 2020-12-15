Recap: CooTek (Cayman) Q3 Earnings

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) rose 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 37.50% year over year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $105,657,000 rose by 237.89% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $112,160,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q4 revenue expected between $106,000,000 and $106,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 15, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ctk/mediaframe/42463/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $7.45

52-week low: $4.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.52%

Company Overview

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company offering mobile applications including a portfolio of content-rich mobile applications, TouchPal Phone book and TouchPal Smart Input. Its content-rich mobile applications focus on three categories: online literature, casual games and scenario-based mobile apps. The company's products are Content-rich Mobile Applications that include Online literature, Casual games, Scenario-based mobile apps such as fitness, healthcare, and Phone call interface decoration; TouchPal Smart Input; and TouchPal Phonebook. It derives its majority of the revenue from United States.