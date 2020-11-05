Market Overview

Recap: Trade Desk Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 4:11pm   Comments
Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) moved higher by 13.55% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 69.33% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $216,113,000 higher by 31.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $180,200,000.

Outlook

Trade Desk Sees Q4 Adj. EBITDA At Least $115M, Sales $287M-$291M vs $252.6M Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7jss9iqe

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $675.00

Company's 52-week low was at $136.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.42%

Company Overview

The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices. Its products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, and others.

 

