Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.99% over the past year to ($1.43), which missed the estimate of ($1.38).

Revenue of $34,706,000 higher by 33.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $38,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Agios Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Agios Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wf6ni9pt

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $56.74

52-week low: $27.77

Price action over last quarter: down 8.38%

Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing treatments geared towards cancer and rare genetic disorders of metabolism. The company's primary focus is to develop potentially transformative small-molecule medicines. The clinical development strategy for Agios' product candidates includes a precision approach with initial study designs that allow for genetically or biomarker-defined patient populations. The company seeks the potential for proof of concept early in clinical development, along with any potential for accelerated approval.