Recap: Linde Q3 Earnings

Shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) moved higher by 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.82% over the past year to $2.15, which beat the estimate of $1.97.

Revenue of $6,855,000,000 declined by 2.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,690,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.05 and $8.10.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $260.49

52-week low: $146.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.42%

Company Overview

Linde PLC is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steel making. Linde generated approximately $28.2 billion in revenue and $2.9 billion in GAAP operating profit in 2019.